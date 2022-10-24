General Mills Foodservice is enabling retail bakeries to offer premium baked goods easily with the first-ever Pillsbury-branded retail-ready bakery item. Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls come in an eye-catching clamshell container complete with graphics featuring the iconic Doughboy. Ready to place in the bakery after thawing, the product provides a low-labor way for retailers to offer cinnamon rolls with homemade taste from the top brand in the category. Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls come frozen in cases of 12 clamshells that have a five-day post-thaw shelf life and a six-month frozen shelf life. A 14-ounce package of four 3.5-ounce pre-frosted rolls retails for a suggested $6.99. Pillsbury also offers an extensive line of baking mixes and ready-to-bake items to allow bakeries and foodservice operations to maximize back-of-house labor in the production of high-quality, scratch-like baked goods.