Picking Up the Pace of Shopper-Centricity

The pace of implementation of the new beyond-category-management business model, Shopper-Centric Retailing, and its core Shopper Solutions Planning process, is evolving more slowly than desired, and yet similar to the pace of change when we introduced category management in the United States in 1990, with our final retailer client adopting that model a full 16 years later. The magnitude of change was quite significant then, as it is now.

Spot-On Thinking

Similar to the results of the recent Winston Weber & Associates, Deloitte and Food Marketing Institute survey that revealed that 100% of those surveyed believe the retail industry must move beyond category management for clearly defined reasons, reaction from 100% of the retailers and CPG manufacturers we’ve talked to since the survey agree with the fact that the Shopper-Centric Retailing business model, with its core Shopper Solutions Planning process, aligns perfectly with the importance of focusing on shopper solutions and enhancement of the shopping experience. Everyone has told us our thinking is spot-on.

That being said, on a day-to-day basis, there’s simply too much focus on categories in the current category management approach and what we’ve seen from the work being done by several third-party analytic providers. Almost everyone continues to be focused on the narrowness of categories, when today, traditional definitions of categories no longer dictate the shopping journey, with shoppers wanting solutions tailored to their lifestyles.