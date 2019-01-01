Petal Fresh SuperFoods for Hair Color Shield Collection

Petal Fresh SuperFoods for Hair Color Shield products are loaded with antioxidants to fight off free radicals, chemicals and pollutants that can strip hair and dull color. Employing açai, gogi berry and vitamin C, the products protect hair color, regardless of whether it’s color-treated, while the moisturizing properties of macadamia oil help restore lost shine and vibrancy. The collection consists of sulfate-free, color-safe Shampoo, retailing for a suggested $7; color-protecting Conditioner, also retailing for a suggested $7; and Leave-In Hair Serum for wet or dry hair, retailing for a suggested $8. Proudly made in the U.S.A., all Petal Fresh products are vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, without any sulfates, parabens, phthalates or other harsh chemicals.