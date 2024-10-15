Starting this month, Campbell brand Pepperidge Farm aims to elevate festive meals with limited-time Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Stuffing Seasoned Rolls. Inspired by holiday stuffing, the fluffy rolls are crafted with flavor notes of sage and onion, combining consumers’ favorite festive flavors. Whether served warm or eaten right out of the package, Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Stuffing Seasoned Rolls were created to complement holiday meals or enhance a sandwich made from leftover turkey. As well as selling more dinner rolls during the holiday season, Pepperidge Farm sees its stuffing sales peak, with 79% of last year’s sales occurring from November through December. The introduction of Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Stuffing Seasoned Rolls marries these two seasonal must-haves, giving fans more ways to enjoy the taste of these beloved holiday sides. A 12-ounce package of 12 rolls has a suggested retail price of $4.99. Pepperidge Farm also recently added two permanent items to its roll portfolio: Brioche and Hearty White.