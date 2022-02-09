PCC’s Relocated Kirkland, Wash., Store Set to Open in March

PCC Community Markets will open its relocated Kirkland store on Wednesday, March 2 at 9 a.m., less than a mile away from where the cooperative grocer opened its second-ever location back in 1978. Now at 430 Kirkland Way, the store is 30% larger than the old location, at about 19,000 square feet, enabling the grocer to offer even more of its organic, fresh, local, seasonal and sustainable products.

“Our team is so excited to be moving just down the road to our new location in downtown Kirkland, and to be able to share our beautiful store with new and longtime members and shoppers alike,” noted Kirkland PCC Store Director Mike Stampalia. “We have been bringing local, organic and healthy foods to the Kirkland community for over 40 years, and now we will be able to offer even more choices at our new location. This will be a special place located right next to the Kirkland Performing Arts Center, Transit Center, swimming pool and playfields that will allow us to serve Kirkland for another 40-plus years to come.”

As part of the Seattle-based co-op’s commitment to support local communities, Kirkland PCC has been working for more than three decades with Kirkland Hopelink and Community Resource Network (CRN) for more than 15 years through PCC’s Food Bank Program. PCC works with almost 50 local food banks and nonprofits – among them Hopelink and CRN – that play a key role in the Puget Sound region’s emergency food system.

Additionally, PCC’s new Kirkland store is its fifth location to pursue Living Building Challenge (LBC) Petal Certification by the International Living Future Institute, the world’s most rigorous green building standard. The certification requires the store to include such features as recycled and repurposed store fixtures, reduced indoor-lighting energy use, and low-impact refrigeration. Further, the store’s seating area contains five columns with hand-glazed ceramic tiles by local artist Mary Iverson, representing “World Tablecloths.” The work pays tribute to the cultural diversity of Kirkland, helps the co-op meet the beauty requirements of LBC Petal Certification, and was installed to inspire and spark discussions.

PCC Kirkland will continue to offer the local community products made without harmful artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners, nanotechnology or synthetic biology. Whenever possible, the co-op sources its products from 800-plus local producers, farmers, ranchers and fishers. Using those same ingredients, PCC chefs make various dishes fresh from scratch daily on-site in the PCC Kitchen. The co-op also has one of the cleanest selections of health and body care products, restricting the use of more than 500 ingredients.

The grocer officially opened its long-awaited downtown Seattle location this past Jan. 19.

The United States’ largest community-owned food market, with an active membership of more than 100,000 members, PCC Community Markets operates 16 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. Seattle stores are in the neighborhoods of Ballard, Central District, Columbia City, Downtown, Fremont, Green Lake, View Ridge and West Seattle. The co-op also plans to open a new store in Madison Valley.