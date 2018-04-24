PCC Community Markets to Open 1st Store South of Seattle

PCC Community Markets, the largest community-owned food market in the United States, has revealed that its newest location, in Burien, Wash. – its first south of Seattle – will open May 23.

Located in the Five Corners Shopping Center and serving Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Sea-Tac, White Center and all areas in between, including West Seattle, until PCC's store there reopens next year, the 25,000-square-foot store will also be the area’s first certified-organic grocery and PCC’s first location slated to operate on 100 percent renewable energy.

Further, the Burien location will bring more than 100 union jobs to the community, and PCC is forging community partnerships with such local entities the Des Moines Food Bank and the Highline School District.

“We are always excited to join a new community and introduce all that PCC offers to future members and new shoppers — whether that’s our fresh, sustainably sourced organic foods; community support, food donations and giving; or new job opportunities we add to the economy,” said PCC CEO Cate Hardy. “The passion we’ve seen for Burien PCC through letters, emails and social media posts shows the feeling is mutual, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone into the new store.”

As well as a selection of fresh, local, organic, sustainably sourced and seasonal products, the store’s offerings will include

New subscription-free, grab-and-go PCC meal kits featuring fresh, organic produce and non-GMO, locally raised meats in compostable, recyclable packaging

PCC Pizzeria with fresh-from-the-pizza-oven and take-and-bake pies

PCC Taqueria

PCC Yogurt Bar with PCC Organic Grass-fed Yogurt from Pure Éire Dairy, described by the grocer as “the only local, organic, non-GMO, grass-fed, animal welfare-certified yogurt of its kind”

Freshly baked goods, among them the PCC “Crownie,” a hybrid chocolate chip cookie-brownie drizzled with caramel.

A carefully curated selection of Pacific Northwest-produced spirits , along with exclusive wines and local beers and ciders.

An affordable line of certified-organic and Non-GMO Project Verified pantry staples from Field Day , and a wide selection of bulk items

Free cookbooks to borrow from or donate to PCC’s Little Free Cookbook Library

In a bid to receive LEED v4 certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, PCC has implemented systems and features to reduce lighting use by 25 percent and fresh water consumption by 45 percent annually. The store is planning to operate on 100 percent renewable energy through renewable energy credit purchases after opening.

Burien PCC’s grand-opening celebration will get underway at 8:45 a.m. with an official “pineapple cutting”— the fruit is the universal emblem of welcome and hospitality — and fresh, organic pineapple giveaways for the first 112 people in celebration of the co-op’s 12th store. The store officially opens at 9 a.m.

With an active membership of more than 60,000 households, PCC operates 11 stores in the Puget Sound area. The co-op plans to open new stores in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood in 2019 and Madison Valley and Downtown Seattle in 2020.