PCC Awards Annual Grants to Local Nonprofits

Living up to its name, PCC Community Markets is awarding $35,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. The community-owned food market based in the Pacific Northwest is bestowing its 2021 grants to the Delridge Farmers Market of African Community Housing and Development, Black Farmers Collective, Chief Seattle Club, The Common Acre, Gathering Roots Wellness, Plant Based Food Share and United Indians of All Tribes. Among other efforts, the recipients will use the funds to support initiatives such as a new pilot program at local farm sites and improved accessibility at another community farm.

PCC updated and enhanced its grant program during the pandemic. Awards are now given annually instead of on a quarterly basis and the submission processed has been streamlined to ensure greater access.

“PCC’s grant programs are a critical ingredient in achieving our vision through giving back to our community,” said Brenna Davis, VP of social and environmental responsibility for the co-op. “With our programs including community grants, we have helped fund farms and community gardens in urban and rural BIPOC communities, assisted low-income entrepreneurs with building their businesses and supported scientific research in underfunded fields. We are grateful to continue this work that strengthens a collaborative culture capable of transformational change.”

In addition to the annual grant program, PCC donated $30,000 in Downtown Seattle Food Access Grants to several organizations that seek to combat food insecurity through the purchase of organic goods. In 2020, the co-op gave more than 60% of its pretax earnings to its member and the communities it serves.

Seattle-based PCC operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. Besides the Kirkland relocation and new store in Downtown Seattle, the co-op plans to open a new location in Madison Valley.