PB2 Pantry Baking Mixes

A maker of powdered nut butters and plant-based foods since 2007, PB2 Foods has now come out with a line of PB2 Pantrybaking mixes. Unique to the market, thanks to the brand’s roasted peanut flour and innovative resealable packaging, the mixes are 100% gluten-free, vegan and kosher, in addition to containing no GMOs. Easy to make and brimming with plant-based protein, PB2 Pantrybaking mixes come in three family-friendly flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix and Apple Cinnamon Muffin Mix. With roasted peanut flour instead of wheat flour, the line delivers 14 grams of protein per serving for Apple Cinnamon Muffins and 4 grams of protein per serving for Chocolate Chip Cookies and Chocolate Chip Brownies. The mixes retail for a suggested $11.99 per 16-ounce jar.