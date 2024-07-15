 Skip to main content

PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

1st product of its kind from health-conscious brand
PB2 Spread Main Image

The first-ever spread product from PB2 Foods, which is already known for its powdered products, PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread offers several benefits not found in traditional peanut butter. Consumers can enjoy the rich flavor of all-natural peanut butter with no added sugar or excess fat and oils. Made with fresh roasted peanuts, palm oil, sea salt and naturally sweet allulose, the creamy spread contains an impressive 8 grams of protein per serving and is certified gluten-free, as well as vegan and keto-friendly. PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread retails for a suggested $7.99 per 16-ounce jar. 

 

