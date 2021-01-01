In what it calls another first for the peanut butter segment, powdered peanut butter pioneer PB2 Foods has launched PB2 Crunchy Powdered Peanut Butter. In common with the brand’s other offerings, PB2 Crunchy is made using high-quality peanuts sourced locally from Georgia farms. Containing 70% fewer calories and 85% less fat than traditional peanut butter, PB2 Crunchy offers an array of functional benefits, among them 5 grams of plant-based protein per serving. The product is also free of preservatives, artificial flavors and artificial sweeteners; gluten- and GMO-free; and certified vegan and kosher. Chunky-style peanut butter accounts for a sizable share of the multibillion-dollar nut butter category, presenting a substantial opportunity for a powdered alternative. The suggested retail price range is $3.99-$4.99 for a 6.5-ounce jar and $19.49 for a 32-ounce jar.