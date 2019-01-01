Partake Cookies

Free of the top eight allergens -- no wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish and shellfish -- Partake Foods’ cookies are made using simple, whole-food ingredients. The gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO cookies also contain 20% to 30% less sugar than the other comparable products on the market, according to Partake, which bills itself as the only cookie company to have glyphosate residue-free certification. Five varieties are available; Birthday Cake, Carrot Cake, Double Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip and Ginger Snap. A 5.5-ounce box retails for a suggested $5.99.