Paper Products Shift to Sustainability

The report also shows that younger consumers are more actively taking steps toward being sustainable, as they are more likely to modify their buying habits. Seventy-five percent of Millennials say that sustainability is very/somewhat important when buying consumer packaged goods.

Furthermore, 75% of Millennials are willing to pay more for an environmentally sustainable product, compared with 63% of Gen Z, 64% of Gen X and 57% of Boomers, according to a recent study from Atlanta-based GreenPrint, an environmental technology company.

Retailers must place greater emphasis on sustainability to remain competitive and reach the growing number of consumers who support prioritizing these efforts when making purchasing decisions. Dedicating a planet-friendly section in the paper product aisle is a good start.

No-Guilt Paper

More manufacturers in the paper product space are turning to bamboo to develop more sustainable paper products. Bamboo, which is a grass rather than a tree, is easily renewable because it grows quickly and matures in only three years. It takes up less land, uses less water than trees and requires zero pesticides to grow. In addition, bamboo reduces soil erosion and greenhouse gases while capturing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than trees or cotton.

A relative newcomer to the U.S. market, The Cheeky Panda, based in the United Kingdom, has secured major distribution deals with such notable companies as Rite Aid and United Natural Foods Inc. for its biodegradable bamboo products, including toilet paper and paper towels. The Cheeky Panda products are carbon-balanced Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) approved. FSC certification ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

Another brand that has opted to go tree-free and use bamboo for household items is Los Angeles-based Naturezway. The company uses the renewable sustainable plant-based material for its facial tissue, paper towels, bath issue, napkins, and even in single-use plates and bowls. Naturezway products can be found at retailers such as Walmart.com, Albertsons Cos., Whole Foods Market, Lowes Foods and Costco.

Seedling paper products from Grove Collaborative are also made from sustainable bamboo. The San Francisco-based company even claims that its durable paper towels can be reused for up to a week. Grove recently made headlines in December 2021, when it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company, that will result in Grove becoming a public company. Anchored by a strong and loyal customer membership, Grove has a significant opportunity for growth and to pursue omnichannel initiatives. The company recently debuted at physical retail for the first time in Target stores nationwide, with high performance during the first year.

Products touting recycled paper are also gaining ground. Household and personal care product company Seventh Generation helps shoppers reduce their impact on the environment by using 100% recycled paper with a minimum of 50% post-consumer content in its paper towels and facial tissues. The Burlington, Vt.-based company additionally offers unbleached paper towels that don’t use any dyes, inks or fragrances, and are made from 100% recycled paper. By 2025, Seventh Generation is on track to have 100% of its materials and ingredients be sustainable, bio-based or recycled.