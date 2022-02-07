Paper Products Shift to Sustainability
The use of disposable wipes has skyrocketed over the past year, thanks to the pandemic. The convenience, efficacy and performance of disposable wipes help consumers meet their need to maintain a healthy home, and the retail shelf space dedicated to them continues to grow.
As the Seattle-based nonprofit Responsible Flushing Alliance points out, however, with the growing popularity of sanitization products comes some challenges as a result of improper disposal: sewer clogs and backups. The United States currently spends more than $440 million in taxpayer money repairing wastewater systems and clearing sewer clogs and backups caused by disposable wipes not designed to be flushed down the toilet.
On Jan. 1 of this year, a new California law, AB 818, which aims to curb this trend and help promote responsible flushing habits, came into effect. Specifically, in July, the law will require all manufacturers of nonflushable wipes sold in California, including wholesalers, suppliers and retailers, to properly and prominently label a “Do Not Flush” symbol on baby wipes, hard-surface cleaning wipes and other disposable wipes, particularly those that contain plastic and are most often used for household cleaning and personal care.
The law also requires the industry to lead consumer education regarding the “Do Not Flush” symbol, and to inform consumers on what can and can’t be flushed down the toilet. The Responsible Flushing Alliance has already kicked off its #FlushSmart consumer education campaign with materials for consumers and stakeholder groups to improve awareness and keep homes and communities healthy through proper flushing practices, ensuring that waterways stay clear and preventing municipal pipes from clogging.