Pampers Pure Protection Diapers, Wipes

Procter & Gamble has added natural diaper and wipe options for their little ones with Pampers Pure, made without chlorine bleaching, fragrance, lotion, parabens or natural rubber latex, and free of the 26 allergens recently identified by the European Union. Dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic for a baby’s delicate skin, Pampers Pure diapers come with trusted leakage and dryness protection the brand is known for. Pampers Pure Protection diapers (available in sizes N through 5) retail for a suggested $11.99 per pack, and Pampers Aqua Pure wipes are available for a suggested retail price of $5.97.