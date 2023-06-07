Pacvue, Instacart Expand Partnership to Provide More Targeted Ads

In another example of grocery tech collaboration, commerce acceleration platform Pacvue is teaming up with Instacart Ads to offer new formats that deliver more targeted retail media advertising. As part of this latest arrangement, Pacvue will leverage Instacart’s display and video API to help brands provide engaging shoppable experiences on the Instacart platform.

Both companies will pursue new development opportunities through the partnership. Pacvue team members recently completed Instacart training to help their clients best manage their campaigns on the platform.

“We’re honored to be able to call Instacart a close partner of Pacvue for nearly three years and counting,” said Melissa Burdick, Pacvue’s president. “As the retail media needs of brands become more omnichannel, full-funnel and targeted, we’re looking forward to continuing to bring innovative advertising solutions to market with Instacart.”

Added Suzanne Skop, head of agency partnerships at Instacart: “We're always on the lookout for partners who can bring their expertise and industry insights to the table, and execute successful advertising strategies for our brand partners. That's why we're excited to continue our work with Pacvue – a major player in the field, whose platform empowers brands to harness the full potential of Instacart Ads to stay on the cutting edge and achieve great results.”

To Burdick's point, this is latest collaboration between Pacvue and Instacart. The businesses have worked together in different ways since September 2020 on API technology, events, and product training. Burdick is also a member of Instacart’s Advisory Council.

Based in Los Angeles, Pacvue offers a platform that integrates operations, retail media and measurement to support more than $150 billion in gross merchandise value. San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,100 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The company has approximately 600,000 shoppers picking, packing and delivering orders.