Over Easy Breakfast Bars

In line with the ongoing “snackification” of breakfast, Over Easy Foods offers a line of simple, nutritious breakfast bars in four morning-inspired flavors – Apple Cinnamon, Banana Nut, Peanut Butter and Vanilla Matcha – in bold, colorful packaging created by global branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR). Made with only eight to 10 ingredients, among them organic oats, natural nut butter, cage-free egg whites and honey, the gluten-, dairy- and soy-free product line contains 8 to 11 grams of protein and 6-8 grams of fiber per bar, and contains no artificial flavors or refined sugars. A 1.8-ounce bar of any variety retails for a suggested $2.49. Over Easy will be launching additional breakfast bar flavors and product variations throughout 2021.