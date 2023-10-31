Organic Produce Making a Comeback
The second-largest dollar category — packaged salads — experienced a decline of 5.4% in sales in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022, with total sales of $362 million.
Meanwhile, volume gains for the quarter were seen in 12 of the top 20 categories, including double-digit growth for broccoli and watermelon. Organic celery posted the largest decline in volume (down 21%), followed by peaches (dropping 16%) and packaged salads (down 6.4%). Bananas continued to remain the largest volume category.
Geographically, every region saw year-over-year increases in dollar sales, with the South showing the largest gain at 4%. The West region was the only area to see a decrease in volume and an increase in price per pound.
The “Q3 2023 Organic Produce Performance Report” covers total food sales in the United States including all outlets (i.e., supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, and military commissaries) from July 2 to Sept. 30 compared to the same period last year. The full report is available online.