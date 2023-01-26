Organic Produce Dollar Growth Up in 2022, Volume Down

Organic fresh produce sales grew by 3% in 2022, while volume declined by 3.7%, as total sales topped $9.4 billion for the year, according to the "2022 Organic Produce Performance Report" released by Organic Produce Network (OPN) and Category Partners.

The organic fresh berry category (which includes strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries) was the top organic produce category, holding more than 16% of organic fresh produce dollars in 2022.

Total fresh produce sales gained 7.3% in dollars for the year but experienced a 1.3% decline in volume. Organic fresh produce made up 12% of all fresh produce sales and accounted for 7% of all fresh produce volume.

“In an inflationary time like this, we expect to see the growth of sales dollars and volume declines repeated for the majority of organic and conventional fresh produce items,” said Tom Barnes, president of Idaho Falls, Idaho-based Category Partners. “The average conventional price per pound grew by 9.2% compared to 2021 while organic produce price per pound rose by 7%. With rising prices, we may see more selective organic shopping from consumers as they substitute higher-priced organic items for conventional ones.”