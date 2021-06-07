Organic India Tulsi Immune Teas

Organic India’s line of Tulsi Immune teas was developed to bolster the body’s natural resilience by providing robust everyday immune support as well as specifically targeting sore throat relief, respiratory aid, and active defense as needed. Tulsi, known as the “Queen of Herbs” and often referred to as holy basil, has been known in India for centuries for its broad range of benefits, which include uplifting mood and supporting immune function. The adaptogenic herb is the foundation for all of Organic India’s stress-relieving SKUs. The Tulsi Immune teas target four specific functions related to immune health: Tulsi Immune Daily, offering everyday support for natural resilience; Tulsi Immune Active, offering active defense when most needed; Tulsi Immune Throat, formulated to soothe and prevent minor throat irritation; and Tulsi Immune Breathe, which supports normal breathing. The Tulsi Immune blends also contain traditional Ayurvedic herbs such as guduchi, amla and pushkarmool, all of which have a long history of use for their immune-supportive qualities in this traditional branch of medicine. All Organic India teas are manufactured in a LEED Platinum-certified facility in India. Tulsi Immune has a suggested retail price of $5.29 for an 18-count box of any variety.