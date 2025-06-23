The latest from Local Hive is Organic Hive, a USDA Certified Organic, raw and unfiltered honey that’s also Fair Trade IBD Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified. Sourced from a small network of 30 local beekeepers in the remote highlands of northeast Brazil, the honey is gently strained to preserve its natural pollen, 4,000 living enzymes, and 21 vitamins and minerals. Further, a portion of all proceeds is dedicated to supporting ecological needs and social projects for the community, from accessing clean water and building better schools to tackling food issues. Organic Hive is harvested from three native flowers that provide its honey with a mild, approachable flavor that’s a sharp contrast to the darker, more aggressive-tasting honey from the south. The product undergoes rigorous QA testing before being bottled domestically in Florida, with no overheating, adulteration and foreign sugars. Organic Hive comes in 12-ounce bottles for a suggested retail price range of $9.99-$11.99 at Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris Teeter and all Albertsons subsidiaries across the country, plus through Walmart.com and the Local Hive website.