Protein bar maker ONE Brands has now expanded to the snack section with the launch of ONE Puffs. The protein-packed product delivers an iconic cheese puff taste as well as 14 grams of protein, 3-4 net carbs and 150 calories in two fun flavors: Shreddin‘ Cheddar and Spicy Nacho. ONE Puffs are now available at Walmart in 1.05-ounce bags retailing for a suggested $2.49 each.