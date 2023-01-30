ONE Brands Coffee Shop Bars

Protein bar company ONE Brands, owned by The Hershey Co., has now introduced ONE Coffee Shop, in response to the rising popularity of balanced caffeinated products among consumers who seek energizing and filling snacks that provide a boost of energy without the crash. ONE Coffee Shop bars feature 65 milligrams of caffeine, 20 grams of protein, and 1 gram of sugar in two indulgent coffee-inspired flavors, Vanilla Latte and Caramel Macchiato. The combination of caffeine, protein, and just 1 gram of sugar provides a burst of energy, with each of the caffeinated bar varieties having the same amount of caffeine as a serving of espresso. A 2.12-ounce bar of either variety retails for a suggested $2.50.