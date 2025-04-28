Meet the newest stars in the sweet red wine aisle — Oliver Cosmoberry and Dreamberry. Crafted with real fruit essences and our top-selling Concord base, these vibrant blends deliver bold flavor and broad appeal — even for those who don’t typically reach for wine.

Cosmoberry brings cosmopolitan cocktail energy with tart cranberry, ripe strawberry and bright blood orange. Light, crisp and refreshing, it's a modern twist on our classic sweet red — perfect over ice or chilled straight from the fridge.

Dreamberry is a juicy, sweet red layered with lush raspberry, a hint of lychee and a splash of zesty lime. It’s fruit-forward, flavorful and endlessly sippable — like a deep breath at the end of a long day.

These approachable, flavor-packed wines are ideal for casual drinkers, cocktail lovers, and anyone looking for a fun, easygoing alternative to traditional wine. Retail-ready and ready to delight — no mixology required.