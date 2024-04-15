Old El Paso Soups and Cornbread Baking Mix

For the first time ever, Old El Paso has launched lines of canned offerings and cornbread mixes. Evoking the Tex-Mex cuisine already known and loved by fans of the General Mills brand, the soup line comes in five warm and comforting varieties: gluten-free Chipotle Corn Chowder, a vegetarian option featuring corn infused with green sweet peppers; gluten-free Chicken Cheese Enchilada-Style Soup (pictured), a rich and creamy offering that can be sprinkled with cheese and perhaps a dash of cilantro; gluten-free, low-fat, fiber-rich Chicken Tortilla Soup, a blend of chicken and vegetables simmered in a flavorful broth; gluten-free Mexican-Style Chicken & Rice Soup, which combines chicken, veggies, spices and rice in broth and can be finished with a sprinkle of cilantro and a splash of lime; and Jalapeño Chicken Noodle Soup, offering an optimal balance of heat and flavor at just 100 calories per serving. All are now exclusively at Walmart for a suggested $4.32 per 18.5-ounce can. Consumers can pair the soups with Old El Paso Cornbread Baking Mix, which is available in Southwest Style and Cinnamon Churro flavors. The easy-to-prepare line requires the addition of water and egg. Both cornbread varieties are currently at select retailers for a suggested $3.49 per 13.5-ounce box, with nationwide distribution planned for this summer.