Old El Paso, the Mexican-style meal solution brand from General Mills, has expanded into the snack aisle with Old El Paso Fiesta Twists. The light and airy corn twists come in three Tex-Mex-inspired flavors: classic Queso, tangy Zesty Ranch and sweet Cinnamon Churro. To celebrate the launch of the snack, Old El Paso has teamed up with Olympic legend Shaun White. In addition to generating awareness for the product across social media, White will make an exclusive appearance at a sampling event this January at a northwest Arkansas Walmart location where fans can meet him and try Old El Paso Fiesta Twists. Following consumer research and testing, Old El Paso chose the twist shape because it delivers on key snack principles of crispy and crunchy textures with flavors based on southwestern cuisine. The item is available exclusively at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $3.48 per 5.5-ounce bag.