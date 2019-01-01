Offering consumers innovative and health-conscious ingredients without sacrificing quality or taste, Odwalla has debuted Odwalla Smoobucha. Previewed exclusively at Expo West, the product line is the first of its kind to be sold in stores, combining smoothies with pasteurized kombucha and blending flavor and function. Available in three flavors – Citrus & Guava, Berry & Ginger, and Apple & Greens – Odwalla Smoobucha offers a unique combination of fruits and vegetables, fiber, and 500 million CFUs (colony-forming units), with 40 percent less sugar and fewer calories than typical smoothie items. A 15.2-fluid-ounce bottle retails for a suggested $2.99.