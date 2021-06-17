Advertisement
Ocean Spray Taps CPG Pro for Leadership Position

Celina Li joins agricultural co-op to lead critical business divisions
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Celina Li

As Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. seeks to expand globally, the company has brought on Celina Li as chief commercial officer and general manager, international and ingredients. Li will lead Ocean Spray’s branded products outside the United States and its B2B global ingredients business.

She joins the Lakeville, Mass.-based agricultural co-op from her most recent position at the Coca-Cola Co., where she served as VP and general manager of water and, before that, VP of strategy and insights for Coca-Cola Canada. She also has related industry experience with Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Procter & Gamble Co.

"Celina is a deeply experienced executive that has accelerated global consumer businesses through transformative strategy, category expansion, brand modernization, breakthrough innovation and geographic expansion. She brings an established track record of market-leading growth, which will be instrumental in guiding our global teams and executing strategy,” said Tom Hayes, president and CEO of Ocean Spray.

Li earned a MBA from Harvard Business School and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Shanghai Jiaotong University.

