As part of its continued focus on health and wellness, Ocean Spray, the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers, has added three unsweetened juices to its premium Pure fruit juice portfolio, as well as redesigned packaging. Ocean Spray Pure fruit juices contain no added sugars, no artificial flavors, no preservatives, and are non-GMO. Building off the success of Pure Cranberry, offered by Walmart since 2017, the line will now also offer Pure Tart Cherry, Pure White Grapefruit and Pure Concord Grape. The juices can be enjoyed on their own or added to smoothies or sparkling water for an extra health boost. Currently available online at Walmart.com and in 1,400 Walmart stores, the entire line will roll out nationally at other retailers in January 2020. The suggested retail prices per 32-ounce bottle are $4.78 for Pure Tart Cherry, $4.58 for Pure Cranberry, and $2.98 for Pure White Grapefruit and Pure Concord Grape.