Consumers can experience the power of plants single dose with Numi Organic Daily Super Shots. The line’s Inflamm Away, Immune Support, Belly Bliss, Mind Tonic and Energy Lift shots feature organic teas, herbs, fruits, roots and spices combined to maximize both flavor and function. The concentrated shots, made only with real organic and non-GMO ingredients, are a convenient, no-nonsense addition to any daily wellness routine. In a category that lacks natural offerings, Numi’s clean-label, real-ingredient alternative delivers such trending better-for-you ingredients as elderberry, pomegranate, matcha, turmeric, ginger, fennel and apple cider vinegar. Daily Super Shots retail for a suggested $3.99 per 2-ounce bottle.