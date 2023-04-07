NotCo Appoints New U.S. General Manager

Food tech company NotCo has brought in a seasoned food industry executive as its new U.S. general manager. Meredith Madden, most recently the chief marketing officer at Chobani, is taking on that key role at NotCo, which uses AI to develop plant-based alternatives to traditional animal proteins.

As NotCo expands its patented technology and partnerships, Madden will be instrumental in moving the brand’s integrated marketing strategies forward and bolstering the company’s presence in retail and foodservice channels. She will leverage her extensive background that includes a decade-long tenure at Chobani, as well as various positions at Kimball Midwest and CROSSMARK. Madden earned a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business and MBA from Dallas Baptist University.

“Meredith has a proven record of category management expertise coupled with a deep understanding of U.S. consumer behavior, which are both key to leading transformation of the plant-based industry,” declared Matias Muchnick, co-founder and CEO of the Chile-based NotCo. “A saturated industry, many plant-based brands continue to offer similar products with little true differentiation. In order to create real lasting change and make plant-based foods something consumers adopt long-term, it's critical to not only win on taste but deliver a clear and consistent value proposition across the various categories. We’re confident that Meredith will help continue to drive NotCo’s mission and lead us into our next stage of growth in the U.S.”

Madden said that she is looking forward to being part of NotCo’s positively disruptive efforts in food and beverage. “NotCo is in a unique position to drive transformation of the food industry through its proprietary AI technology that enables exceptionally delicious plant-based foods,” she noted.

Founded in 2020, NotCo utilizes a proprietary AI technology called Giuseppe to create plant-based alternatives including NotMilk, NotBurger and NotChicken products that are available at select retailers around the United States. Recently, the company added a B2B division to provide its AI platform to other CPG brands, ingredient suppliers and tech companies as they curate their own innovative products, like a recent joint venture with KraftHeinz that spurred the NotMayo and NotCheese product lines.