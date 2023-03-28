Egg Board Names New Marcom VP

Strategic communications pro Edward Hoffman has joined the Chicago-based American Egg Board (AEB) as VP, marketing and communications. Among other responsibilities, he will guide the strategic integrated marketing program for the U.S. egg industry as part of AEB’s mission and will help drive demand for eggs and egg products on a domestic and international basis.

Hoffman comes to AEB from the strategic consulting firm that he founded, The Varick Group. During his career, he served in executive roles at several global communications companies, where he led a range of food and beverage brand initiatives. He earned a graduate certificate in sustainable food systems from Harvard Extension School and graduated with a degree in business administration from Augustana College in Illinois.

“Ed Hoffman’s impressive record in sustainable food and beverage brands makes him ideally suited to drive AEB’s shared strategic vision forward at the helm of our marketing and communications team,” said Emily Metz, president and CEO of AEB. "With the creativity and passion of our entire marketing and communications team, Ed will lead the campaigns that connect with today’s grocery shoppers and egg lovers, highlight the versatility and health benefits of eggs, engage our diverse mix of channel customers and showcase the essential contributions of America’s egg farmers for generations to come.”

Hoffman takes the helm of AEB’s communications efforts at a time when eggs have been a particularly high-profile food in media and consumer circles, given the much-publicized inflation for those items. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index for eggs dropped 6.7% in February after several months of price hikes.

Earlier this month, AEB announced other personnel updates, including the following:

Kristen Wharton is the new director of sustainability, set to oversee the development and administration of AEB’s sustainability program.

Nelson Serrano-Bahri is the new director of innovation who will establish the organization’s first technical research program.

Francis Garvey will serve as the director of project management, providing strategic direction and project management for major programs.

Mike Hostetler has been promoted to VP of consumer insights, following his work as architect of the group’s insights hub and the creator of its enterprise-wide data analytics framework.

Nate Hedtke has been elevated into a new position as VP, innovation and customer engagement.

Elisa Maloberti is now manager of special projects and food safety, based on her extensive technical and industry expertise in eggs and egg products.

Cassie Morren joins AEB as an executive assistant.

“The success of our organization rests with our people, and the American Egg Board is continuing to deepen its talent and expertise in furthering our shared vision,” remarked Metz. “Sustainability and purpose-driven production are table stakes today, and pushing the boundaries of opportunities for eggs through innovation is crucial to our future. We’ve made new additions to our team in both areas, along with adding new project management and administrative support. We’re also repositioning some of our existing leadership and functions to ensure we are set up to achieve both near- and long-term strategic objectives for America’s egg farmers.”