Northgate Sees Success in Proactive, Regular Training

In grocery, like most industries, training can be one of the more painful ordeals for both employees and their managers, whether for onboarding purposes or updating current knowledge of company protocols. But by switching training sessions from being reactive and occasional to proactive and regular, grocers can reduce the pain and save money.

That’s the takeaway for Northgate Gonzalez Markets, an Anaheim, Calif.-based grocer operating 40 stores in Southern California, where training previously occurred only sporadically and as needed. The retailer credits Waterloo, Ontario-based training-software provider Axonify with helping it turn around its culture of training.

Accidents Waiting to Happen

Prior to its wide use of Axonify’s software, Northgate trained for annual requirements and certifications annually, teaching via “Powerpoints and talking-heads methods” in classes, according to Gary Orona, director of training at Northgate.

“People go into class, go through a deck of slides, and then talk to the people pointing fingers who would say, ‘Remember this, write this down,” he said. “And then they’d leave, and we wouldn’t see them again for two years.”

As time passed, someone would break or forget a rule, and an accident would occur, whether it was a food safety issue, or a clogged drain in a store tortilleria due to improper disposal of food-ingredient waste. This often resulted in a fine and employee retraining.

“We were like firemen,” Orona admitted. “Put the fire out over here. Put the fire out over there.”

Northgate Senior Director of Asset Protection Mike Bowers originally came across the software, which, according to Carol Leaman, Axonify CEO, caters to organizations with larger, deskless workforces that often have a high turnover. Bowers believed that the program, which delivers core information critical to business outcomes to those employees on any device, anywhere, anytime, could be useful and effective for safety training. The information has an “underlying brain science component” that is “wrapped in gamification” to help users understand and retain information.

“Northgate is able to convey top-of-mind information [that is] widely distributed very consistently in a way that employees find quite engaging and fun to receive,” Leaman said. “They pay a lot of attention to it and, therefore, change their behavior as a result of getting those core bits of information day in, day out.”

After loading 10 modules for safety exercises, users were given questions during each session with the program, which asked questions regarding such protocols as wearing protective equipment when handling knives or wearing gloves when using ovens. The software operates with a specific algorithm: Questions answered correctly weren't asked again, but ones answered incorrectly returned in future sessions. Even though the questions asked were highly appropriate, however, the software’s use in a sporadic and reactive manner wasn't.