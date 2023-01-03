Nominate the Top Women in Grocery of 2023

Progressive Grocer is thrilled to kick off the 2023 grocery industry contest season with a call for entries for Top Women in Grocery (TWIG), the most prestigious and celebrated awards program in food retail.
PG's TWIG awards program is a grocery industry institution. The Top Women in Grocery program began more than 17 years ago as a way to spotlight women in the North American food retail and grocery industries who have blazed a trail in their enterprises. TWIG is the food retail industry's longest running program recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of thousands of women at all levels in the industry.
So much work remains to be done in terms of achieving balance when it comes to gender equity, inclusivity and diversity in the food retail industry. To further that work, Progressive Grocer's 2023 Top Women in Grocery awards program is now accepting nominations of those women who serve as role models for a new generation.
An ideal nominee would go above and beyond her work responsibilities, inspire others, and advance her local community. Women employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – for above-and-beyond achievements attained from April 2022 to March 1, 2023 – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities may be nominated in three categories:
- Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)
- Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)
- Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)
PG will present its new slate of Top Women in Grocery in its June 2023 print issue, which will be devoted to showcasing overall excellence and continued achievement among female movers and shakers in the North American retail food industry.
All TWIG winners will also be recognized at a gala awards dinner on Nov. 2, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Fla. The event will also include the highly popular Top Women in Grocery Leadership Development Program, which all honorees will be invited to attend.
[To view 2022 TWIG winners, CLICK HERE.]
Nomination Rules!
- Nomination deadline: March 15, 2023
- All TWIG nominations must be filed electronically via the official online entry application, which can be found via the link below.
- Once complete, applicants will receive an auto-email confirmation reply that the entry has been accepted. You must create a Formsite account to save your nominations. After you have submitted the nominations, you can edit them at any time prior to the March 15, 2023, entry deadline. If you do not receive a confirmation reply after completing the entry, please contact PG Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta or PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt.
- All nominations are required to provide details of extraordinary achievements – such as leading innovative corporate initiatives, executing/delivering extraordinary financial and/or strategic objectives, astute problem-solving acumen, and achieving exceptional performance benchmarks – attained during the specified time frame. In addition, professional and extra-professional details including recent awards/accolades received from the company, industry or community and relevant work with volunteer, trade and professional organizations (i.e., board seats, committee positions, volunteer and philanthropic organizations, leadership roles in major industry initiatives and/or community service) are required.
- Information furnished on nomination forms will be used to judge applicants, as well as serving as the basis of the write-ups for all Top Women in Grocery winners in PG's June issue.
- Past TWIG winners are eligible to enter but are required to include a minimum of three unique and significant accomplishments/achievements attained during the 12-month entry period beyond that which has been recognized in previous years.
- Please do not submit more than one nomination per person.
- Please obtain approval from the nominee's employer before submitting any nomination.
- All completed nomination forms are required to include phonetic spellings of first and last names for reading of names during the awards ceremony.
- All completed nomination forms are required to include a high-resolution .jpg (300-dpi) digital color photo, which will appear in the June 2023 issue of Progressive Grocer. IMPORTANT: Including a high-resolution (300-dpi) 5"-by-7" .jpg headshot (head and shoulders only) of the nominee with the submission is required. Please make sure before you submit an image that it meets our specifications; if it doesn't, we will request a replacement. Final deadline for winner headshot photos: May 1, 2023. After that time, those honorees without images will not be included in the issue, as production of the issue will be held up if we wait any longer for materials. The sheer volume of submissions and materials received means that staffers can no longer chase after missing photographs until the last minute, so please be mindful of the deadlines. Whenever possible, include a correctly sized high-resolution image with your nomination to avoid any problems. To ensure photos are cataloged properly, name digital photo files as follows: Nominee’s last name, first name, company name (i.e., Acosta, Gina, Progressive Grocer)
- Make sure to provide instructions on Step 1 of the application form how you would like your nominee(s) to be notified if she is selected as a 2023 Top Woman in Grocery (i.e., via direct email to individual winner(s) or to specific company representative specified on Step 1).
- All winners/nominators will be notified by May 29, 2023.