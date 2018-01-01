Nielsen-Massey Pure Lemon Paste is made with pure lemon extract and contains oil drawn from the natural essence of the highest quality California lemons. This paste is a convenient way to add a layer of sweet, bright, citrus flavor to a variety of recipes. Its thick consistency, which is similar to molasses, allows users to add more lemon flavor to foods without the need to juice or zest, making it suitable as a glaze on top of cakes and scones or for brushing on fish before grilling or broiling. The shelf-stable paste is available in 4-ounce and 18-ounces sizes, and is all-natural, allergen-free, GMO-free and certified kosher and gluten-free.