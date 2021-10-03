NGA Introduces 2021 Board of Directors

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has revealed its recently elected board of directors. Eight executives, recommended by the NGA board nominating committee and then voted on by the body’s members, and one appointed industry figure will join re-elected members on the 2021 board.

The new board retailer members are Melissa Buonadonna-Hernandez, president of Buonadonna ShopRite; Carlos Castro, president of Todos Supermarket; and Jimmy Nichols, COO at Houchens Industries, while the two newly elected wholesalers are Manard Lagasse, president/CEO of Associated Grocers Inc.; and Michele Azar, president of Merchant Distributors Inc.

The other newly elected board members are Robert Graybill, president and CEO of FMS Solutions; Rick Brindle, VP, industry development at Mondelez International; Mike Ridenour, head of industry relations and sales operations at The Kraft Heinz Co.; and Kathy Kuzava, president of the Georgia Food Industry Association. Scott Widtfelt, EVP commercial, natural and independents at KeHE Distributors, was appointed to fill a vacancy.

The board’s re-elected members are Jennifer Bosma, Harvest Market; Neil Greenstein, Brookdale ShopRite; David Bullard, Piggly Wiggly AL Dist. Co.; Winston Griffin, Laurel Grocery Co.; Lori Raya, SpartanNash; and Joe Wolf, Alliance Retail.

“I’m pleased to welcome our newly elected members to the board of directors and thank them for their willingness to serve our organization,” said Mike Stigers, NGA chairman of the board and CEO of Stillwater, Minnesota-based Cub Foods. “Being a representative for the membership of NGA is a great responsibility, and I know each of these members will provide valuable contributions and perspective that will help guide NGA as we approach our 40th anniversary. I also want to extend my deep appreciation for our outgoing board members who have provided invaluable service to the membership, especially over the past year as our industry navigated the challenges of the COVID pandemic. Their contributions and leadership have ensured NGA is an effective advocate for its membership.”

The outgoing board members are Neal Berube, Associate Food Stores; Michelle Hurd, Iowa Grocery Industry Association; Roger Lowe Jr., Lowe’s Market; Bob McTeir, Merchant Distributors Inc.; Richard Morgan, North State Grocery Inc.; Brian Moyer, Freshop; and Eligio Pena, Compare Foods.

“I’m grateful to our outgoing board of directors members who have volunteered countless hours away from their businesses to serve our association, particularly over the past year,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Their guidance and support have kept NGA on a strong path of growth and effective advocacy for independent grocers. I’m also looking forward to working with our newly elected board members, who represent a diverse cross section of the independent supermarket community. I know their unique perspective and leadership will be essential as we guide NGA into its 40th year of being the voice of the independent supermarket industry.”

Officers and members of the NGA Foundation board of regents for 2021-22 were also elected:

Chairman: Kirk Clark, director of merchandising, Mitchell Grocery Corp.

Vice Chairman: Dante Franceschelli, director of corporate development, C&S Wholesale Grocers

Secretary: Kelli Schaefer-McSpiritt, director of advertising, Wakefern Food Corp.

Treasurer: Robert Graybill, president and CEO, FMS Solutions Holdings

Members: Heidi Huff, VP – business partnerships at IGA Inc., and Thomas Gioielli, head of industry relations – customer development at Unilever

The largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate more than 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite , The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

Owned by United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), Cub operates 79 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois. Providence, Rhode Island-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers, and foodservice customers. UNFI is No. 61 on The PG 100.