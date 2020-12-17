NGA Foundation Technical Assistance Center Reveals New Website

The NGA Foundation Technical Assistance Center (TA Center) has introduced a new website to provide necessary information to retailers interested in nutrition incentives such as those funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP).

“While providing those in need with free or discounted produce may appear simple, the technology to conduct efficient point-of-sale (POS) transactions, provide accurate reimbursement to retailers and maintain program accountability is complex,” noted Ted Mason, TA Center project director. “This new website aims to simplify the process by offering a resource that can help answer questions that grocers may have about providing nutrition benefits to their customers who need them.”

Key features of the website include resource pages for retailers, among them the capabilities of some POS systems; a solutions and methodologies page, with an outline of the ways in which nutrition incentives are currently being offered and/or implemented in grocery stores; and information about the benefits and drawbacks of the various solutions and methodologies now in use.

The TA Center provides these services free of charge to any interested party. Descriptions of available support are available on the site, which also offers the latest news on nutrition incentives, blog posts by the TA Center team and industry experts, and other information, including case studies and best practices.

“I personally applaud the TA Center team members for all their effort in developing both the design and content of the site,” added Mason. “We look forward to providing a helpful resource to retailers, grantees and solution providers either currently involved or interested in bringing nutrition incentives to their communities across the nation.”

The NGA Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the Arlington, Virginia-based National Grocers Association, which represents the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The foundation helps independent retailers develop more effective recruiting programs, enhance retention efforts and bolster professional leadership development opportunities.