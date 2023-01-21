Change in supermarket and grocery store refrigeration is underway, driven in part by those retailers that are setting zero-emission goals as part of their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategies, but also because of regulation that targets global-warming potential (GWP) factors. Yet even as those developments proceed, new ways to approach cooling in stores are arising to help with challenges and trim costs.

Sustainable refrigeration isn’t just a question of cases and whether they should be open or closed. Rather, it’s dependent on understanding developments both on the operations and regulatory sides, and, very often, making a virtue of necessity. As such, the investment in more efficient systems that meet regulatory requirements can reduce energy and maintenance costs long-term.

Improving Results

Axiom Cloud is working with major retailers and cold-storage companies to optimize refrigeration using the internet, the cloud, and tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things and automation.

According to Amrit Robbins, CEO and co-founder of San Jose, Calif.-based Axiom Cloud, sustainable refrigeration should be considered against the background of how it’s generated — that is, as scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3. Scope 1 covers emissions from sources that any organization owns or controls directly, including by its own facilities and transportation network. Scope 2 emissions relate to the energy an organization uses from outside its own activities, including that emerging from a power plant that provides electricity. Scope 3 emissions are those that are an indirect responsibility, including what’s produced by trucks, planes or ships moving products into a retailer’s own supply chain.

Therefore, a food retailer can moderate greenhouse-gas emissions in a number of ways, but an especially effective method is to cut energy use, which, of course, has the immediate benefit of saving money.

Axiom can tap into existing monitoring systems that are incorporated into today’s refrigeration systems, providing a solution that helps its customers improve results at a time when up to 90% of a cooling system’s 20-year lifecycle costs are driven by energy and maintenance. Cooling already consumes 25% to 30% of electricity worldwide and generates 8% of global greenhouse-gas emissions.

“It makes sense for folks to really focus on scope 1 and scope 2 first,” says Robbins. “So, for grocery, they’re consuming more energy per square foot than almost any industry out there, and that’s because of refrigeration, which doubles or triples the amount of energy consumption for a grocery store compared to other retailers. A refrigeration system at a grocery store consumes typically around 60% of all the energy in that grocery store. So, being able to reduce that energy consumption has a massive impact on the grocery store’s overall energy consumption. If you can reduce your refrigeration cost by 10% or 15%, suddenly you’re really moving the needle for the whole store.”

Axiom Cloud can adjust set points and control algorithms to ensure that the refrigeration is working efficiently. Since supermarkets and grocery stores have demands other than monitoring refrigeration to attend to on a daily basis, Axiom Cloud applies its technology to make necessary changes quickly and maintain cases at the right temperatures in relation to their function.

The scope 1 refrigeration challenge that food retailers face is leakage. Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants that have been used in refrigeration systems are powerful greenhouse gases that are gradually being phased out, but still exist in the market. Axiom Cloud, while maximizing efficiency, uses the data it’s monitoring and compares that with an ideal model to look for deviations that identify such problems as refrigerant leaks.

“We’re able to use data science and use AI to put a digital gas needle on a system,” notes Robbins. “It’s not perfect. It’s not going to tell you exactly how many pounds of refrigerant are there, but it is going to tell you relative levels. Say, it’s at the 50% mark, and then we notice it’s at the 40% mark — there’s a leak. Our entire goal is to be able to detect leaks within three to seven days. That’s a massive improvement over the status quo, in which a leak might go undetected for three months, and then you’re out of gas.”

So, catching the leak early saves time and refrigerant, not to mention potential U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fines. On top of that, a leak that bleeds out a system results in the need for a refill, observes Robbins. That can require thousands of pounds of refrigerant, which “costs $27 to $30 a pound,” he says. “If you lose 2,000 pounds, that’s a bad day.”