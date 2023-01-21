New Ways to Approach Cooling in Stores

Regulation Development
St. Louis-based Emerson makes refrigeration components and monitorsm but prides itself on working with supermarkets, grocery stores and other customers to develop sustainable refrigeration solutions.
“Emerson does a lot of industry stewardship activity,” notes Kurt Knapke, the company’s VP, solutions strategy, cold chain. “That puts us in a unique situation when we’re talking to our customers, whether that’s a supermarket or a foodservice end user or an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] that is building refrigeration equipment. We’re looking from their perspectives. We want to be involved as a consultative voice throughout the industry. When it comes to sustainability, that comes with environmental, emissions [and] energy consumption, as well as total cost of ownership.”
Food retailers in general need to keep up with the regulations and recommendations that are affecting refrigeration, according to Knapke, because rules and advice originate from a variety of sources, including not only industry-related organizations and the U.S. federal government, but also the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group comprising 23 states and Puerto Rico. This includes states that have been particularly assertive in developing their own sustainability agendas, among them California, New York and Washington.
Knapke says that emerging regulations have some consistency but aren’t altogether aligned with California, for example, which is at the rule-making forefront. Then, the ability to respond to evolving regulations — not to mention pressure from a significant proportion of consumers for eco-friendly development — differs when it comes to small, medium, large and industrial-refrigeration applications, given capital budgets and cost factors. Thus, Emerson works with customers to analyze project first costs, model energy systems and weight maintenance expenditures.
“We’re working with the natural refrigerants, but also the synthetic refrigerant manufacturers early on in their development, so we understand the pros and cons of CO2, propane, ammonia and the available A2Ls, and understand what’s the makeup of those, the flammability considerations, as well as the GWP and the resulting thermodynamic performance of those refrigerants, which results in higher or lower consumption of energy,” Knapke says.
A2Ls include refrigerants incorporating hydrofluoroolefins, or HFOs, a new replacement for the kinds of HFC refrigerants currently being phased out.
Propane, also known as R290, can be a solution for smaller food retailers, while ammonia is something that many of the larger industrial users have learned to handle efficiently, observes Knapke. More supermarkets are looking at CO2 systems, although those come with different architectures that require costly retrofitting and advanced monitoring to maintain efficiency. In midsize applications, Knapke says that A2Ls have some advantages due to the simplicity of the system architecture, the familiarity contractors have with those systems, and the first costs.
“Although CO2 can be competitive in the larger systems, we’re finding, at least today, there is still a significant premium in that small remote condensing unit,” he points out. “The larger guys are going to have more abilities either internally or in relationships with engineering consultants that are going to allow them to adopt those more sophisticated system architectures. The smaller guys are probably going to lean into their contractor base and have a tendency to adopt things that are more traditional and do not have that transition or learning curve over time.”
Regulations must play a major role in decision-making when it comes to choosing systems, asserts Knapke. For example, California addresses both existing and new store refrigeration systems in its regulations. However, EPA is focused on new equipment as well as supply restrictions on refrigerants in advancing its sustainable-refrigeration goals.
On top of all that, the question becomes one of cases and their purpose in the store. Some major retailers have been adding more cases with doors and other means to contain the refrigerated environment, but that doesn’t make everyone happy.
“The merchandisers don’t want anything that blocks the consumer from the instantaneous purchase,” explains Knapke. “However, they have to be part of this solution, to understand if I do put doors on that case, I can significantly reduce the capacity I need as well as my energy consumption.”
Mark Inkrott, CEO of Columbus, Ohio-based Cooler Management, which specializes in developing self-contained cases for consumer product brands, says that many of the grocery operations he sees are replacing existing cold cases in the course of business.
“As they open new stores and consider cooler choices, they are favoring Energy Star-certified cases,” notes Inkrott. “Almost all self-contained cases have made the switch to R290 refrigerant.”
Where R290 refrigerant is gaining in stand-alone cases, he adds, the driving forces are superior sustainability and cost efficiency. However, preference in such promotional cases still is for open access, given the importance of the merchandising function.