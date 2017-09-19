New Harris Teeter Site Translates Recipes into Shopping Lists

Harris Teeter has launched a customer-facing website that translates online recipes into dynamic shopping lists, promotes key brands, and enables both online and in-store shopping via one customized site.

Made in partnership with Cary, N.C.-based omnichannel marketing platform provider Myxx, HarrisTeeterRecipes.com lets customers browse, save and share recipes, create personalized shopping lists and bypass the wait for boxed-meal-kit solutions, which can be more costly. Additionally, the Matthews, N.C.-based grocer can leverage real-time insights to drive measurable sales lift and engage with customers across their path to purchase.

The platform allows users to select from thousands of recipes online and dynamically translates the ingredients to in-store product SKUs. Through Myxx’s List-to-Cart technology, shoppers get the convenience of creating a dynamic grocery list, which can be used in-store or sent instantly to ExpressLane for same-day pickup or delivery.

Myxx also cleverly works with brands to sell placement and earn a permanent spot on every shopper’s list. Product prices at Myxx match that of the online prices at the retail locations, and Myxx doesn't collect fees from consumers.

The new site from Harris Teeter could offer an alternative to those wary of subscribing to meal-kit services. Recent research from Fayetteville, Ark.-based Field Agent shows that among those who haven't ordered meal kits online, the top two barriers are that the kits they see are expensive (63 percent), and that these people prefer to grocery shop in stores (45 percent). Grocers that offer solutions to curate and/or purchase kits at more competitive price points than online services stand to remove these barriers to purchase and encourage more to try.

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, Harris Teeter employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and Washington, D.C.