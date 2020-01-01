New Fiorucci Grab & Go! Deli Products

Fiorucci Foods has developed new 8 oz. Grab & Go! and 1 lb. Sandwich Salami deli products to meet the key consumer need for fast, easy, pre-sliced dry-cured products, ready to eat and serve. The products come in a variety of flavors including hard salami, genoa salami and pepperoni. We also offer 100% Natural options of the same flavors for consumers looking for pork that has never been administered antibiotics and contains no artificial flavors, colors, ingredients or preservatives. The 100% Natural products are also free from nitrates and nitrites, trans fat, MSG, lactose and are gluten free.