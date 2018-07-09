New Amazon Go Rival Claims to Offer Same Convenience, Sans Privacy Issues

Just weeks after the debut of what is claimed to be the first true rival of Amazon's cashierless convenience format, another contender has emerged in San Francisco – and it's touting its consideration for shoppers' privacy concerns to gain an advantage over Amazon Go.

Standard Market, powered by San Francisco-based artificial-intelligence company Standard Cognition, employs similar technology to that which creates Amazon Go's "just walk out" experience. Using a system of cameras and other technology, the proof-of-concept store allows consumers to shop and pay without scanning or stopping to check out. It correctly matches items to the right shopper and detects when a shopper returns an item to a shelf or inserts it in a bag or pocket – no scanning required.

In development since 2016, the same year that Amazon Go was first announced, the technology is said to be the first solution of its kind available to any retailer, "radically improving the customer experience, reducing costs and opening new revenue streams." Patrons now shop the store through the Standard Checkout mobile app, which is both iOS- and Android-compatible, but later in the year, shoppers will be able to shop without the app and pay via cash or credit card.

Standard’s system offers several benefits over other autonomous checkout platforms:

Privacy: No biometric information, including facial recognition, is collected from customers

Scalable: The system's lightweight installation process requires only overhead cameras and no sensors

Seamless experience: There's no checkout process or line to stand in

Flexible: The system allows for dynamic retail environments and flash sales

Insight: Retailers can reap anonymized shopper analytics for the store

The privacy part appears to be especially important, as some expressed concerns that facial-recognition technology in Amazon Go could provide data to Amazon that could then be used to make suggested purchases elsewhere, such as on its website. It's interesting to note, however, that Amazon's facial-recognition technology recently confused the faces of 28 members of Congress with publicly available mugshots.