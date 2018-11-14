Network of Executive Women Campaign Reveals Pivotal Career Moments

The Chicago-based Network of Executive Women (NEW) has launched #NEWwisdom, a new video platform and social awareness campaign spotlighting NEW members at critical inflection points in their lives and careers.

Sarah Alter, president and CEO of the 12,000-member women’s leadership organization, said that the #NEWwisdom campaign was designed to support NEW members and advance gender equality by depicting challenges and solutions from leaders of every background, gender and age group.

“The magic of NEW has always been our community,” Alter noted. “Now we are taking that magic and putting it online in the form of beautifully produced and curated films that can be viewed by our members and supporters whenever they want. It shows our members at their most vulnerable — and at their strongest.”

Alter added that the goal of #NEWwisdom is to “share stories from our community and change the corporate cultures and the conversations. NEW has done a great job of developing individual leaders, and we will continue to build solutions to help the C-suite transform organizations. Culture change is the hard part, and #NEWwisdom touches people the way only authentic storytelling can.”

Available at newonline.org/wisdom, the videos feature several women sharing their stories of pivotal moments in their careers, including Dagmar Boggs, of The Coca-Cola Co.