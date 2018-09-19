Walmart Exec Joins Network of Executive Women's Board

The Network of Executive Women (NEW) has added a Walmart executive to its board.

Andy Dunn, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer's SVP of digital consumer brands and the founder of apparel brand Bonobos, has been named director at large by the organization. He cofounded Bonobos in 2007 and joined Walmart upon its acquisition of the brand in 2017, where he now oversees Bonobos, ModCloth, Allswell and an emerging portfolio of incubated and acquired digitally native vertical brands.

"NEW is thrilled – and fortunate – to welcome Andy as a board member and male ally in our work to reach gender equality in the workplace," said NEW President and CEO Sarah Alter. "Without committed male allies and the support of leaders in the C-suite, there will be no gender equality."

Dunn is the founding board chairman of Interior Define; Monica + Andy, an online retailer for mothers and babies founded by his sister, Monica; and the public education social enterprise Blue Engine. He sits on the board of RaisedBy.Us, an employee giving platform for entrepreneurial companies.

"Gender equality and inclusiveness is embedded in the Bonobos brand, as evidenced by its #evolvethedefinition (visually-hidden) campaign, which sheds light on outdated definitions of 'masculine' and how to expand it to be more inclusive," Alter noted. "It’s that kind of thinking and desire to engage in the gender-equality conversation that will help NEW take on outdated stereotypes of women at work, women’s leadership and what makes an effective leader today."

One of the country's largest online grocers, Walmart also operates more than 11,200 stores under 55 banners in 27 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer's list of the top grocers in the United States.