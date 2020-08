Nestlé Toll House has added vanilla cake-flavored Funfetti Morsels to its collection of baking ingredients. The Funfetti line also includes Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough, which came out earlier this year. The colorful product will be available in the baking aisle with other Nestlé Toll House morsels at national and select regional grocery chains starting in August. A 9-ounce bag retails for a suggested $3.20, although prices may vary by store.