Nearby Grocery Stores Can Affect Housing Market: Analysis

According to Attom’s “2022 Grocery Store Wars” analysis, living near a Trader Joe’s, a Whole Foods Market or an Aldi could affect a home’s value – based on home price appreciation and home equity for a homebuyer, or the best home-flipping returns and home seller return on investment (ROI) for an investor.

While homes close to a Trader Joe’s realized an average five-year home price appreciation of 49%, and homes near a Whole Foods saw an average appreciation of 45%, Aldi had a slight edge, at 58%. However, not only does Trader Joe’s come out on top for homeowners, with an average home value at $987,923, but it also leads in home equity, with homeowners earning an average of 50% ($520,842) equity, versus Whole Foods at 45% ($433,311), and Aldi at 38% ($132,643). The average value for homes close to a Whole Foods is $891,416, while it’s $321,116 for homes near an Aldi.

Meanwhile, properties near an Aldi are highly attractive for investors, with an average gross flipping ROI of 54%, compared with properties close to a Whole Foods, which had an average gross flipping ROI of 28%, and Trader Joe’s, at 25%. Properties near an Aldi have an average home seller ROI of 61%, while those near a Trader Joe's are at 58%, and those close to a Whole Foods, 51%