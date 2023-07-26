NCR Unveils New Names for Businesses Ahead of Planned Separation

Enterprise technology provider NCR Corp. has unveiled the names for the two companies that will form after its planned separation, expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. NCR revealed its plan to separate into two independent publicly traded companies in September 2022.

The digital commerce business will be called NCR Voyix, which is a nod to the ever-present vision, innovation and partnership that NCR offers its customers as it works with them in their voyage to succeed. The inclusion of "x" represents the actionable insights delivered to customers and the visual manifestation of the company’s ability to “link” the digital and physical worlds.

[Read more: “Brookshire Grocery Opts for NCR POS Tech”]

Michael D. Hayford, CEO of Atlanta-based NCR, said that NCR Voyix will leverage the company’s software to continue transforming, connecting and running global retail, hospitality and digital banking technology platforms.

Hayford also revealed that the new name for the ATM business, NCR Atleos, reflects the strength of the NCR brand and its success in helping banks and retailers create best-in-class solutions, within and beyond the branch or across their map of expansive networks.

Delving deeper, "Atleos," for an atlas or map, speaks to the company’s focus on expanding transactions and access worldwide. "At" also nods to the company’s past and present history with automated tellers, which combined with “eos,” or the dawn of a new era, speaks to NCR’s drive to scale ATM as a Service (ATMaaS), interactive tellers and future innovations.

"This business will build on NCR’s leadership in solutions that enable customers to meet global demand for ATM access while leveraging new ATM transaction types, including digital currency solutions, to drive market growth,” Hayford said.

[Read more: “NCR Expands ATM Presence, Services at Walgreens”]

NCR conducted a thorough naming process with global consultancy Interbrand that included surveys, research, and the engagement of thousands of stakeholders, including employees, customers, investors and industry analysts.

“We took the responsibility of renaming a company with more than 130 years of history very seriously,” said NCR CMO Jennifer Personette. “The strength of both brands, which build on our existing positive brand value, is evident in the recent momentum of the business and customer feedback. I am also proud that we chose names through a process that included feedback from 12,000 employees who expressed their pride in NCR.”

Current NCR Senior EVP and CFO Tim Oliver has been designated CEO of NCR Atleos and David Wilkinson, EVP and president of NCR Commerce, will lead NCR Voyix.