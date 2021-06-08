NCA Names New SVP of Public Policy

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) has appointed Brian M. McKeon to the role of SVP of public policy, effective Aug. 30. In his new position, McKeon will lead the trade association’s government affairs strategy, oversee grass-roots activities, manage the CandyPAC and focus on proactive efforts to shape public policy affecting the confectionery industry.

“Brian will hit the ground running with his deep understanding of the issues our industry faces, and his perspective and experience will be an asset as we work to achieve our bold, inspirational vision,” said John Downs, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “We are excited to welcome Brian to NCA. He will be an invaluable member of our team and a major asset to the chocolate and candy industry.”

McKeon brings more than 15 years of experience to his latest role at NCA, including extensive knowledge of the inner workings of Congress and the administration. He comes to the association directly from Washington, D.C.-based lobbying and law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, where he spent the last five years as a senior member of the team. McKeon began his career working on political campaigns and Capitol Hill. He was senior counsel to former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., and legislative director and acting chief of staff for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. McKeon also has a wealth of experience with the policymaking and regulatory process, along with access to a diverse political network and an understanding of the issues currently faced by the confectionery industry.

McKeon succeeds longtime NCA staffer Liz Clark, who was recently named CEO of IHRSA, the global health and fitness association.

A native of Auburn, N.Y., and a graduate of College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., with a J.D. from the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, in Washington, D.C., McKeon lives in Arlington, Va., with his wife and two children.