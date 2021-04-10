NatureSweet To Go

In a first for the produce snack segment, greenhouse-grown produce supplier NatureSweet has now introduced To Go, a product line combining three innovations: ready-to-eat snacking tomatoes in a single-use format featuring crush-resistant packaging, enabling consumers to carry a healthy snack with them and growing the segment for retailers. Featuring the popular Cherubs and Constellation tomato brands, To Go products are conveniently washed, perfectly portioned, and packed in a crush-proof, breathable-lid package in which the tomatoes can last longer and retain their natural freshness. The healthy, portable snack comes in a single-portion 2.5-ounce package retailing for a suggested $1.59, or in a shareable 7.5-ounce 3-pack retailing for a suggested $4.49.