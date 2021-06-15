Nature’s Harvest Healthy Habits Bread

Nature’s Harvest is now offering two calorie-conscious bread options in the Healthy Habits product line. With just 40-45 calories per slice and a serving size of two slices, the line consists of the brand’s first keto-friendly variety – Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain, a soft, fluffy white bread with just 6 net carbs per slice – and fan favorite Healthy Habits Light Multigrain, which is debuting in updated packaging that reflects the refreshed Healthy Habits line. The bread is available at grocery stores and major food retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 15-ounce loaf of Healthy Habits White made with Whole Grain or 1-pound, 4-ounce loaf of Healthy Habits Light Multigrain. Nature’s Harvest is a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA.