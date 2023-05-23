Soft-baked snack brand Nature’s Bakery has added fudgy brownie bars to its lineup of Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble bars and Organic Baked-Ins. Baked with whole grains, vegan chocolate anddates, the dairy-, peanut- and tree nut-free, Non-GMO Project Verified product was first sampled this past March at the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, Calif. Nature’s Bakery Brownie can currently be purchased online at naturesbakery.com and Amazon.com, with an in-store rollout to select national retailers, including Target and Walmart, timed for this summer. A 9.54-ounce 6-count box with two brownies per pack retails for a suggested $6.