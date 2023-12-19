Nature Valley Bars

General Mills’ Nature Valley brand is coming out with additional bar flavors this January. The Protein Smoothie Bar – Berry Blend (retailing for a suggested $5.99 per 5-count box) is made from classic smoothie ingredients like yogurt and dried fruit, plus Nature Valley’s signature oats and nuts, all dipped in yogurt for 10 grams of protein in a convenient bar. Perfect for chocoholics, Double Chocolate Chip Soft-Baked Muffin Bars (retailing for a suggested $5.29 per 5-count box and $7.89 per 10-count box) feature 8 grams of whole grain per serving. Cocoa Puffs (retailing for a suggested $4.79 per 6-count box) will join the General Mills cereal-inspired lineup of soft-baked oat bars, featuring whole grain oats and wheat. Meanwhile, Nature Valley is expanding distribution of its Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch bars in Smoky BBQ and Everything Bagel flavors, retailing at a suggested $1.69 per 0.89-ounce bar.