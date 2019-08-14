Natural Grocer Marks 64th Anniversary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. turns 64 on Aug. 15, so the retailer is celebrating with a chain-wide party. On the big day, all 152 of its stores across 19 states will provide a free tropical juice bar and ice cream social, hold hourly prize giveaways, and feature 30-to-58 percent-off deals on select popular items.

Hourly prizes include a copy of “How Cows Save the Planet” by Judith Schwartz and such Natural Grocers-branded swag as a lunch bag, cutting board and 64-ounce growler, with a grand prize for one winner company-wide of a trip for two to Hawaii, including airfare. Each store will also give away one set of Apple Airpods, one electric skateboard, one Hydro Flask, one ORIG3N Nutrition DNA Test, one backpack with a solar charger, one $64 Natural Grocers Gift Card and one New Wave Enviro Pitcher, among other prizes.

In addition to the steep discounts mentioned above, {N}power loyalty program members will be able to take advantage of Door Buster Deals and earn double points while receiving a free Natural Grocers brand chocolate bar. All shoppers will receive a free Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag with purchase

Natural Grocers dates back to 1955, when Philip and Margaret Isely borrowed $200 to start the health-oriented business, which is still family-run.

“You’ll find that we have many more products on our shelves today than we did in the 1950s, but we’ve always stayed true to our roots,” said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely, one of Philip and Margaret’s children. “Today, we stock our shelves with thousands of products that meet our industry-leading quality standards, at Always Affordable prices, and we consistently challenge and update our standards to reflect our five founding principles.”

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees.